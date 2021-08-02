Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

LON MRO opened at GBX 169.92 ($2.22) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -15.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.