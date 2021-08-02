Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Up to $12.16

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.81. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

