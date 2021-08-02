Meme Price Reaches $415.47 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Meme coin can now be bought for $415.47 or 0.01048073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00408052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002737 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002228 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

