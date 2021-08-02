Memetic / PepeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $5,440.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00409718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.01064456 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

