Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $5,440.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00409718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.01064456 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

