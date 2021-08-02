MenaPay Market Capitalization Achieves $889,832.07 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $889,832.07 and $335.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

