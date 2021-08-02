Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.76% of Mercantile Bank worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $504.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

