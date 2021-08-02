Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,752. The stock has a market cap of $759.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

