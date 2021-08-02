Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.64. 2,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,752. The firm has a market cap of $768.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

