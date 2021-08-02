Merculet Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $248,314.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,537.80 or 0.99764144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00842225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.