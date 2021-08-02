Mercury (MER) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,611.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $735,913.81 and $6,611.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00100552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00139318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,630.36 or 0.99667180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.38 or 0.00849801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

