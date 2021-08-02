Mercury Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Mercury has a market capitalization of $902,546.27 and approximately $2,037.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00138593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,365.88 or 1.00385532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00849436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

