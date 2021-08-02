Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 1,506.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.82% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MREO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.