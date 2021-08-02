Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

MMSI stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

