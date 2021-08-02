Merit Medical Systems, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $93,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,240,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 278,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

