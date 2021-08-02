Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Down 3.7%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.48 and last traded at $67.48. 5,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 269,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.