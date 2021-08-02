Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Update

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,559. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $670.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 87.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.