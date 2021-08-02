Mesa Air Group (MESA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $318.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

MESA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.