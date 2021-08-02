Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $556,983.90.

On Thursday, May 6th, John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $183,852.90.

MLAB traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,960. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.75.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

