Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $908.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

