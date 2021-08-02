Metal One Day Volume Tops $37.68 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00005060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $129.56 million and $37.68 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00084622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

