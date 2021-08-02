Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $71,047.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.45 or 0.06633737 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00131049 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,753,874 coins and its circulating supply is 78,753,776 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

