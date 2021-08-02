Method Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,704.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $663,715.00 and approximately $4,704.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00822099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091101 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,220,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.