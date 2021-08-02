MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.70 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

