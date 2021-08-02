Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$68.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.33.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.70. 505,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,440. The stock has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.85.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.