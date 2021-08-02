Metronome One Day Trading Volume Tops $98,061.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00009082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $42.48 million and approximately $98,061.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00100588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.12 or 0.99755266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00845711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,269,311 coins and its circulating supply is 11,982,937 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.