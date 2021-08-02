Metronome Price Tops $3.47 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $41.62 million and $102,605.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00008781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00138589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,523.92 or 0.99891621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.18 or 0.00844594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,266,432 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,058 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

