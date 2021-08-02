MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 490,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.28. 67,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.0193 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

