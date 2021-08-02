Michael Brian Adams Acquires 697 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $24,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,293.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Michael Brian Adams acquired 250 shares of The Community Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $8,872.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,939. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Community Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Community Financial by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Community Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Community Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Community Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

