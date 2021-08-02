Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Trading Up 4.7%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.56 and last traded at $149.78. Approximately 22,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,958,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.12.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after purchasing an additional 571,067 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,483,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.