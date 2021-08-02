Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Micromines has a total market cap of $57,118.96 and approximately $51.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00139070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,704.24 or 0.99737313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.00840822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars.

