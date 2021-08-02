Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Midatech Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,175. Midatech Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 171,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

