Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.66

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.66 and last traded at $102.48, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.