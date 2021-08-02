Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

