Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 885,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.42% of Lefteris Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

LFTR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

