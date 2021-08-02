Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,650 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Credicorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,137,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

