Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 870,000 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

EBACU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

