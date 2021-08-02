Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 784.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,698 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.34% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $296,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $792,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

