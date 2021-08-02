Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.