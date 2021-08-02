Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,302 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Crescent Acquisition worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSA. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,940,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Omni Partners LLP grew its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 178,995 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,000,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 344,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRSA opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

