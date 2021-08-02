Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,831 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.95% of AudioCodes worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $32.76 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.13.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

