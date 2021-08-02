Millennium Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Univar Solutions worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

