Millennium Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of TPI Composites worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.66.

TPIC stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

