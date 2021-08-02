Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 1,235.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 732,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Curis worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.