Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 171.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,471 shares of company stock worth $10,251,519 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

