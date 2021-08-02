Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.66% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,539,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,380,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,089. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

