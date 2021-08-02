Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 310,626 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

