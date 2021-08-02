Millennium Management LLC Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.70% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $418,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,395,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $9,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.