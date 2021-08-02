Millennium Management LLC Makes New $8.75 Million Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 879,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDACU. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $278,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $6,025,000.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

