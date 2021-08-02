Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 860,043 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 860,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.24% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Acceleration Acquisition alerts:

RAAC opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.